UPDATE: This story has been updated with information out of Ingham County.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The man being sought by Lansing Police for allegedly pinning an officer against a parked car with his own vehicle Wednesday night was wanted out Jackson County on warrants for fleeing and eluding and obstructing and resisting a police officer.
Jackson County Sheriff Captain Kevin Hiller tells 6 News the warrants stem from a Jan. 3, 2024 incident.
Fleeing and eluding is a felony. Obstructing and resisting a police officer is a misdemeanor.
Hiller says officer attempted to stop Zachary Duling, 30, but he fled officers rather than stopping.
Duling also has a warrant out of Ionia County for probation violations. Hiller says that warrant stems from his probation on a conviction for dangerous drugs.
A bench warrant for Duling was issued in November on felony charges of misuse of a financial transaction device/ stealing, says a spokesman from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Court records also show he entered a guilty plea in 2022 for attempted unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle. That misdemeanor charge came out of the Mason Police Department.
“That’s probably why he fled,” Hiller says of the additional warrants and the Jan. 3 incident.
Duling is being sought by Lansing Police after he allegedly drove his car into an officer, pinning him against a parked car in downtown Lansing Wednesday night. The officer fired into the vehicle and Duling drove off in a 2014 Chevy Cruze.
Lansing Police say they believe Duling could be in Ann Arbor.