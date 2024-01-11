UPDATE: This story has been updated with information out of Ingham County.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The man being sought by Lansing Police for allegedly pinning an officer against a parked car with his own vehicle Wednesday night was wanted out Jackson County on warrants for fleeing and eluding and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

Jackson County Sheriff Captain Kevin Hiller tells 6 News the warrants stem from a Jan. 3, 2024 incident.

Fleeing and eluding is a felony. Obstructing and resisting a police officer is a misdemeanor.

Hiller says officer attempted to stop Zachary Duling, 30, but he fled officers rather than stopping.

Zachary Duling is being sought by Lansing Police after they allege he drove his car into a police officer. (Lansing Police Dept.)

Duling also has a warrant out of Ionia County for probation violations. Hiller says that warrant stems from his probation on a conviction for dangerous drugs.

A bench warrant for Duling was issued in November on felony charges of misuse of a financial transaction device/ stealing, says a spokesman from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. Court records also show he entered a guilty plea in 2022 for attempted unauthorized driving away of a motor vehicle. That misdemeanor charge came out of the Mason Police Department.

“That’s probably why he fled,” Hiller says of the additional warrants and the Jan. 3 incident.

Duling is being sought by Lansing Police after he allegedly drove his car into an officer, pinning him against a parked car in downtown Lansing Wednesday night. The officer fired into the vehicle and Duling drove off in a 2014 Chevy Cruze.

Lansing Police say they believe Duling could be in Ann Arbor.