DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A person was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat to the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on social media.

The DeWitt Township Police Department was made aware of the alleged threat at around 6 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

Law enforcement officers located the suspect at his home in Lansing. A weapon was recovered and the suspect is being charged with a 10-year felony.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.