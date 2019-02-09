UPDATE: Accused murderer takes stand in his own trial

UPDATE (1:31 p.m.) – Jacob Ficher is on trial for open murder in the death of Ammar Al-Yasari in February.

Today he testified in his own trial. On the stand, Ficher says he bought bleach and an ax at a store with intent to hurt Al-Yasari.

Ficher stated that he went to the house wearing a mask and gloves and waited for Al-Yasari to come home.

He says he wanted to take him to the basement to “scare him,” but claimed that Al-Yasari saw him and swung at him.

That’s when Ficher hit him with an ax.

Ficher said he kept swinging and hit Al-Yasari about two dozen times.

UPDATE (11:23 a.m.) – 27-year-old Jacob Ficher of Lansing was charged with murder in February this year. Today, he is testifying.

He was accused of killing a 35-year-old Holt man.

ORIGINAL STORY:

UPDATE (Saturday at 7:05 p.m.) – 27-year-old Jacob Ficher of Lansing is charged with murder, accused of killing a 35-year-old Holt man.

That man, Ammar Al-Yasari, was found dead in his home on Monday.

Police say the killing was not random and that Ficher actually had some sort of relationship with the victim’s wife.

Ficher is expected back in court February 21st, but in the meantime, police are asking for your help.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says any piece of information helps.

If you have any information, call the Ingham County Sheriff Office’s Detective Bureau at (517) 676-8252.

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate a homicide in mid-Michigan that left one man dead.

A 27-year old man from Lansing is behind bars tonight after being arrested in connection to the killing of a 35-year-old man from Holt.

The crime took place on Monday and officials with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office say the scene was the most brutal they’ve investigated in a long time, but with help from the public, they caught the man who they think is responsible.



“We developed a suspect very early on in the investigation,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.



Four days after the murder of 35-year-old Ammar Al-Yasari, Sheriff Wriggelsworth says their number one suspect is behind bars.



“It’s important for the residents of Delhi Township and Ingham County to know that we’ve got this guy off the street,” said Wriggelsworth.



He’s a 27-year-old from Lansing and Sheriff Wriggelsworth says this murder wasn’t a random act of violence.



“There was some sort of relationship between the suspect and the homeowner’s wife, the victim’s wife, and we’re still trying to narrow down exactly what that was,” said Wriggelsworth.



Even though a man is now in custody, the sheriff wants people to know that if they do know anything about this crime to speak up.



“This is a homicide investigation, a brutal homicide where somebody lost their life,” said Wriggelsworth. “So give us a call and if we determine the information you have doesn’t matter, then we’ll put it in the doesn’t matter pile, but a lot of times it ends up mattering.”



They plan to find out as much as they can about this murder as soon as possible.



“The case doesn’t end once this guy is charged, okay, so we’ll continue to work this case probably for the next days, weeks, and even months to further bolster this case,” said Wriggelsworth. “But needless to say, it’s important for the public to know that this guy is off the street, and you know that’s always our main goal in these cases.”



The suspect will appear in court tomorrow to face potential charges.

