LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a president of a downtown Detroit synagogue, WXYZ Detroit reports.

Detroit Police Chief James White said a suspect has been arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Samantha Woll, president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, WXYZ reports.

The suspect has not been named, and the Detroit Police Department has not shared any further details. White previously said there was no evidence the case was a hate crime.

White shared the following statement on Wednesday:

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home on Oct. 21. She began leading the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue in 2022 and formerly served as an aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and as a campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel responded to the news of Woll’s death by saying she was “shocked, saddened and horrified.” Slotkin also commented, saying she was “heartbroken” upon learning of Woll’s murder.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a letter calling for enhanced security at sites of worship, due to rising concerns of violence against Jewish and Muslim communities due to tensions caused by the Israel-Hamas war.