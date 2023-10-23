LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Lansing woman whose body was found in White Oak Township last week.

Jacobo Montalvo (Photo/Ingham County)

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has arrested a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Alicia Gallegos, who was found dead in White Oak Township on Oct. 16.

Police arrested Jacobo Mantalvo, 57, of Lansing, on Saturday. He was charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office with open murder and unlawful imprisonment, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said in a written statement on Monday.

Montalvo was arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held without bond. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m., and a preliminary examination on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Donald Allen in the 55th District Court.

“This case involves the tragic death of a young woman who left behind a family and a community. Our thoughts are with Ms. Gallegos’s family as they grieve her loss,” Wriggelsworth said in the statement.