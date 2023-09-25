LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper from the Jackson Post went for a wild ride Sunday morning when, during a traffic stop, a suspect sped away with the trooper only part way in the vehicle.

According to police, the trooper first pulled the suspect over for speeding at around 9 a.m. Sunday on South Street near Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

When the trooper approached the pulled over driver, they “witnessed criminal activity within the vehicle” and asked the suspect to get out of the car. Police say the suspect was initially cooperative with the trooper, but then tried to get back into his vehicle.

According to police, as the trooper tried to stop the suspect from leaving in his vehicle, the two became “physically entangled” and the suspect managed to get the vehicle in gear, driving off with the trooper hanging out of the driver’s side window.

The suspect drove with the trooper’s body sticking out of the window, reaching speeds close to 100 mph before the trooper was able to stop the vehicle and free themselves, police said.

Though the suspect fled the scene, police say he later decided to turn himself in after some convincing from family. He is currently being held in Jackson County Jail on several charges.

MSP said on social media that the trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.