LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to an incident that later turned into a chase.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) took over the chase when the suspect shot at the LPD multiple times.

The chase ended at the 8600 Block of Carlsbad Lane.

A sergeant from the LPD told 6 News, no one was injured.

There are currently no outstanding suspects.

The location where the incident began is currently unknown.

As this investigation continues 6 News will keep you updated.