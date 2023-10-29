LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 52-year-old man from Willis, Washtenaw County, is in custody at the Detroit Detention Center after allegedly pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police aircraft over Detroit Saturday night.

Trooper 3 helicopter was on patrol over the city of Detroit, in the area of 9321 Rosa Parks, when a suspect in a top hat and pea coat began pointing a laser at the aircraft, MSP Second District said in a social media post Sunday.

Troopers on the ground responded to the scene as the suspect continued to point the laser. “Troopers observed a green laser pointing at the ground as they pulled up and male wearing a top hat and jacket walking on the sidewalk and he was detained,” MSP Second District said on its social page.

The man is lodged at DDC, pending prosecutor review, the agency said on the page. “We can’t stress enough how dangerous it is to point lasers at any aircraft. We will continue to track down those who do this in order to keep our pilots safe,” Flight Lieutenant Mike Shaw said.

You can view MSP’s video of the incident from Trooper 3 here.