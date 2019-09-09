Suspect in custody after armed robbery

Delhi Twp, Mich. (WLNS)– A suspect is in custody after he robbed a Lansing business Sunday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Shroyer Auto Parts on Eaton Rapids Rd. Police say a man wearing dark clothing walked in and assaulted an employee. A fight broke out as the employee tried to defend himself and during the struggle, the suspect pulled out a knife.

The employee, who suffered minor injuries during the incident, was able to seek shelter inside the store and the suspect eventually stole some things from the victim, cash from the till and about 50 sets of keys from Shroyer’s.

“We eventually developed a lead from some statements that were made at the scene. [We] were able to, with the help of the Lansing Police Department, track this guy down in Lansing and after a short foot pursuit he was arrested and he is currently in custody,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect until he is arraigned but said he was arrested just a few days prior and is facing multiple felony charges.

During the robbery “[he] accused Shroyer’s of stealing from him which was probably associated with a tow bill. We had arrested the subject earlier that week on an unrelated charge. He was a subject who wouldn’t leave the property,” the Sheriff said.

The owner of Shroyer’s did not want to speak on camera but says this location had never been robbed before and he’s thankful the incident wasn’t any worse.