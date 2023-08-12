EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A person accused of a fatal hit-and-run car crash on West Grand River Highway in Eagle Township is now in custody, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the hit-and-run crash on Grand River Highway west of South Hinman Road, Friday night after 11 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 30-year-old Eagle Township man dead in the road. Deputies found through preliminary investigation and witness statements that a westbound car had hit a westbound electric scooter, then driven away, continuing westbound.

The man was riding a scooter with illuminated lights and wearing a reflective traffic vest on the westbound shoulder of Grand River Highway when the car hit him, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies obtained vehicle-part information from on-scene evidence and determined that the suspect vehicle was a 2007 Ford Edge.

The sheriff’s department announced Saturday afternoon that the vehicle and the suspect had been located, and that the suspect was in custody.

The department said that more details will be released after the victim’s family is notified and the suspect has been arraigned.