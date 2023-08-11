HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — Howell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Howell that might have been a homicide, our media partner WHMI reported Friday. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police found a 20-year-old man dead after someone reported the shooting, on the 400 block of West Street near downtown Howell, according to the WHMI report.

Police closed off the crime scene area for a few hours for investigation. Michigan State Police and Livingston County EMS were also at the scene.

Police have not given information on the identities of the victim or the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. 6 News will provide updates as they become available.