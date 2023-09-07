The suspect involved in this incident is described as a white male wearing camouflage. (MSP)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police said Thursday the agency had located and taken a person into custody as “the suspect” in the torching of and shooting of several MSP vehicles at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the post, police had located the suspect on Riverside Drive in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

The suspect involved in this incident is described as a white male wearing camouflage. (MSP)

The agency’s previous description of a person seen on a security camera indicated he was a white man, wearing camouflage at the time of the incident and likely driving a silver Honda CRV.

Police previously warned that they considered the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

MSP said in the post that more details would be released later.