Suspect in custody for homicide in Sunfield Township

SUNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS): The Eaton County Sheriff’s office say they have a suspect in custody from a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

The homicide happened along the 10,000 block of North Clinton Trail in Sunfield Township.

Eaton County Sheriffs office were dispatched Sunday afternoon after a relative called saying a person is lying motionless in the home. When arriving police found 56 year-old Cheryl Alene Fox dead.

Deputies had to force their way into Fox’s home and found her on the floor suffering traumatic head injuries with a weapon near her body.

Fox was pronounced dead on sight.

Eaton County Sheriffs detectives and The Michigan State Police crime lab spent hours collecting evidence. They had enough information to broadcast a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was in.

Eight hours later a Grand Ledge Police Department arrested the suspect after making a traffic stop. Police say the suspect and the victim lived together.

The 21 year-old suspect is expected to be arraigned tomorrow. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.