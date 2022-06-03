JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Defendant Christopher Wright has been bound over to the Jackson County Circuit Court. Wright is charged with one count of open murder and one count of first-degree arson.

Wright is accused of killing 28-year-old Jacob Robert-Dean Eddy in February.

Eddy’s body was found on February 10, 2022, after a home on the 2200 block of E. Ganson St. in Jackson caught fire.

Police say that Wright intentionally started the fire with the goal of killing Eddy.

Wright, 33, is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

A pretrial date is set to be scheduled.