MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge has bound over Jacobo Montalvo, 57, the man charged with the October homicide of Alicia Gallegos, 29, of Lansing, for trial in the 55th District Court in Mason Friday.

Alicia Gallegos was found dead in White Oak Twp. Oct. 16. (WLNS)

The prosecution showed some of its evidence in the preliminary hearing that included a note found in Montalvo’s house showing directions to where Gallegos’ body was found back in October. Prosecution lawyers also showed a photo it said was found on Montalvo’s phone that they said showed Gallegos tied up on the floor in Montalvo’s basement.

Police said they connected Montalvo to her death after video evidence showed Gallegos walking toward a bus stop on Oct. 15. Police said in court it showed Montalvo pulling Gallegos into an alley.

Jacobo Montalvo, 57, the man charged with the October homicide of Alicia Gallegos, 29, of Lansing, is bound for trial in the 55th District Court in Mason after his preliminary examination on Friday. (WLNS)

The video did not capture what happened in the alley, but shortly after, Montalvo brought his car around and loaded something into his backseat, according to police. When police investigated the area of the alley, they found Gallegos’ shoes, zip ties and what appeared to be blood, according to court records.

Further research by 6 News, starting with an anonymous tip and including an investigation into court and jail records in Hidalgo, Texas, revealed Montalvo had previous convictions of drug crimes and assaults in Texas.

The court did not set a date for Montalvo’s trial. 6 News will continue to provide updates on this story.