JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff Gary R. Schuette reported Thursday that homicide suspect David McCluer died Wednesday after a deputy-involved shooting.

As WLNS previously reported, David McCluer, 33, was the suspect in the homicide of his mother, Karen Tobin.

The preliminary autopsy results indicate that Karen Tobin died as a result of multiple stab wounds and also had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police said they have determined McCluer acted alone in killing his mother.

On the same night of the homicide, McCluer drove his car into two Jackson County Sheriff Patrol vehicles protecting the scene.

Police said he then got out of his car and charged at the deputies with a weapon, after which deputies shot McCluer.

The Michigan State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting remain on paid administrative leave.