LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old Lansing woman, whose body was discovered in White Oak Township in October, made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Jacobo Montalvo (right) had his preliminary hearing delayed until Dec. 1 due to a large amount of discovery and evidence law enforcement still must go through. (Photo/WLNS).

Alicia Gallegos. Her body was found in White Oak Township on Oct. 16, Jacobo Montalvo was arrested in connection to her death on Oct. 23. (WLNS)

Jacobo Montalvo, 57, appeared in Ingham County District Court on Tuesday, where it was announced his preliminary hearing has been delayed until Dec. 1. He is being charged with open murder and unlawful imprisonment in the death of Gallegos on Oct. 23.

The decision came due to a large amount of discovery left to be completed, as well as the ongoing wait to examine several key pieces of evidence, including the forensic autopsy, of the death of Alicia Gallegos.

Montalvo has a long criminal history, with a record that stretches from Michigan to Texas. An investigation into court and jail records in Hidalgo, Texas revealed Montalvo has been convicted of drug crimes and assaults.