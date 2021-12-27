Suspect in Rainbow Bar shooting in custody

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man accused of shooting multiple times inside Rainbow Bar in Owosso is in custody. The Shiawassee County Jail confirmed this to Six News.

Christopher Bryant Stubbs, 29, has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man inside Rainbow Bar on December 18, 2021.

According to the bar’s owner, Timothy Law, one man was shot in the leg after the suspect was escorted from the premises during an argument. No further information on the victim has been released

The Shiawassee County Jail has not confirmed how Stubbs was taken into custody.

