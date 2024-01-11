LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police believe 30-year-old suspect Zachary Duling may be in Ann Arbor, Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said Thursday.

LPD is searching for Duling after he allegedly tried to run over a police officer with his car Wednesday night.

Zachary Duling is being sought by Lansing Police after they allege he drove his car into a police officer. (Lansing Police Dept.)

It happened on the 300 block of West Saginaw Street in downtown Lansing.

When officers arrived, they said they found the suspect and a passenger in a white, 2014 Chevy Cruz. As an officer approached the vehicle, police said the suspect put the car in reverse and started to back down the driveway. Officers ordered the suspect to stop the vehicle.

Instead, police said, he put the car in drive and struck an officer, pinning him between the suspect’s car and a parked car. The officer fired into the vehicle. The suspect then drove off.

The officer had non-life-threatening injuries and has been put on administrative leave. Police don’t know whether Duling was injured.

Police have said there is no known threat to the public, but that anyone who sees Duling or the white Chevy Cruz he is driving should call 911.