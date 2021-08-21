Suspect wanted in Friday night shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police tell 6 News that they are looking for a suspect in shooting that happened Friday night at the 300 block of W César E. Chávez Ave.

Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

They also say that the suspect who shot the man left the scene and is still wanted by police.

Police describe the suspect as a 45-year-old black man, about 5’3 ft. tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

Call police if you know anything that could help them in the case.