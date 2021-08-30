Suspected impaired semi-truck driver arrested after crash on I-69

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a suspected impaired semi-truck driver is the cause of a crash on I-69 south of Charlotte. The driver was arrested according to the sheriff’s office, on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

It happened on Monday around 6:30 a.m. and both the northbound and southbound lanes were shut down due to the crash.

Photo provided by the Eaton County Sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office said the driver was heading northbound on I-69, lost control, and smashed into the divider in the construction zone. The crash was between Ainger Road at exit 51 and Cochran Avenue at exit 57 near Olivet.

The southbound lanes should be open soon, but officers said the northbound lanes of I-69 will remain closed for a while.

This is a developing story and 6 News will keep you updated.