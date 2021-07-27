Suspected serial killer charged with murder in W. MI cold case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected serial killer is being charged with murder in connection to the 2005 disappearance of a Battle Creek-area woman.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said the county prosecutor issued a warrant for Harold David Haulman III for the first-degree premeditated murder of Ashley Parlier. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania for two other murders.

In June 2005, family says, the 21-year-old Parlier stormed off from her Battle Creek home following an argument with her parents.

“It was unusual for her to be gone for that long but we were kind of like, ‘She needs her space, she’ll come home this weekend at some point,'” the victim’s sister Nicole Campen recalled.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Parlier.

Campen said more than a week went by and Parlier still had not returned. Her parents reported her sister missing. Parlier has not been seen since.

After years of no answers and dead-end leads, investigators got call from police in Pennsylvania.

“In December of 2020, there was an investigation concerning homicides in Pennsylvania where Ashley Parlier’s name came up,” said David Homminga with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as one of the lead detectives on Parlier’s case.

A district attorney in central Pennsylvania has accused Haulman of being a serial killer. Authorities there say he confessed to murdering two women — Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Haulman also served time in Germany in connection to a death in 1999

Haulman was being interviewed about the two Pennsylvania cases when he apparently mentioned Parlier’s name. He lived in Battle Creek between 2002 and 2009, working as a truck driver.

Haulman told police he got into an argument with Parlier and he knocked her unconscious. He said he then took her to a remote area in Newtown Township, south of Battle Creek, where he hit her repeatedly over the head until she died. Police say Haulman told them the two were in a non-committed dating relationship. Her family believes she was pregnant at the time.

“We have nothing definitive to show her pregnancy other than family and friends’ observations of her. In interviewing (Haulman), he did say that he was told that she was pregnant or knew that she was pregnant and it may even be his child. He was willing to not to rule that out,” Homminga said.

Police resumed searching for Parlier near some woods south of Battle Creek earlier this year based on the new information from Haulman, but didn’t find her. They later flew Haulman from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek for further direction into where Parlier’s remains might be. Her body has still not been found.

Parlier’s parents both died in 2020 before charges were issued. Her surviving sister says she’s hoping to see Haulman brought to justice.

“It was devastating for all of us but it truly… He did not just murder my sister, he destroyed my parents and it was really hard to watch,” Campen said. “It’s good to know that we’ve got answers. We’re going to hopefully find remains but I’m just thrilled that there’s closure to this and I can breathe knowing she wasn’t held for a long period of time.”

The Calhoun County prosecutor says there is no court date set for Haulman. He will have to finish proceedings for the Pennsylvania murders first. Prosecutors expect to see him in court via Zoom or in person in Calhoun County by the end of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County sheriff’s detectives at 269.781.0880.