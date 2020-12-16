Suspected wanted in relation to Lansing homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing Police say they’re looking for Floyd Elliot Kohn (AKA Missie), who’s wanted on a felony warrant for open murder, in relation to the death of 26-year-old Savon Shaquille Hicks.

Hicks was found dead in the 1200 block of E. Malcolm X Street on Friday afternoon.

Kohn 43-years-old is described as 5’11” weighing 165 pounds.

If you have any information that can help police locate Kohn, you’re asked to call the Lansing police department at 517-483-4600, LPD Detective Sergeant Frazier at 517-483-4658, Michigan State Police Detective Trooper Mills 517-483-6866, or Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867.