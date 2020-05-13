Suspects identified in breaking and entering cases in four Counties

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Investigators have identified three suspects in connection with seven commercial break-ins across Livingston, Jackson, Manistee and Lake Counties.

The crimes occurred at several businesses and at least one bank with ATMs being targeted, have occurred since January.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects after a search warrant was issued on Tuesday, May 12 for these break-in instances.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact D/Sgt. Michael Baker at 810-227-1051.

The MSP was assisted by the Unadilla Township Police Department as well as the Jackson County, Manistee County, Lake County and Ingham County Sheriff’s Offices.