LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The two men accused of killing hunter Chong Yang are headed to preliminary examination.

Thomas Olson, 34, from Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, appeared in court on Thursday on the following charges: one count of felony murder and one count of felony firearm.

The two men are accused of killing Chong Yang, a hunter who was killed in 2018. Officials allege the suspects stole Yang’s backpack, headlamp, knife and shotgun as well.

The preliminary examination is set for 9 a.m. on March 21, 22, and 23.