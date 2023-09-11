LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mel Tucker, the embattled suspended MSU football coach, came out swinging Monday, denying allegations he sexually harassed a contractor.

In the statement, the coach called the allegations from anti-rape, anti-sexual harassment educator Brenda Tracy’s allegations “completely false.”

Tucker’s statement was released by his attorney Jennifer Belveal.

The statement does reveal Tucker and Tracy had a friendship that “grew into an intimate, adult relationship.”

“At this point, my wife and I had been estranged for a long time. Ms. Tracy and I engaged in dozens of calls throughout fall 2021 and winter 2022, many of which she initiated and which occurred late at night,” he claims. “We both talked about all sorts of intimate, private matters.”

“The investigation has not been fair or unbiased,” he said in a written statement. “I can only conclude that there is an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor such as a desire to avoid any Nasser taint, or my race or gender.”

Tucker has been under investigation since December 2022 for sexual harassment. Former contractor to the university, and anti-rape, anti-sexual harassment educator Brenda Tracy alleged he masturbated during a telephone call with her. Tucker admitted to an investigator he had engaged in masturbation while talking to her, but claimed it was consensual phone sex activity. Tracy denies this was a consensual thing.

Tracy’s attorney Karen Truszkowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.