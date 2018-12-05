Suspicious pack cleared after Senate building evacuation earlier

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - UPDATE: Officers blocked roadways and secured the general area around the package location. Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded and rendered the suspicious package safe and

not to be a threat.

No one was injured during the investigation. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the entire area was opened back up to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and will have assistance from Federal Postal Police, Senate

security, and Postal agents. Updates will be provided when available.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspicious package was spotted near the post office by the Michigan State Capitol Building, caused the Senate building to be evacuated.

After a K-9 unit got a positive indication, the building got locked down and the bomb squad responded.

The police have determined it was nothing and the pack was cleared.