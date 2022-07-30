IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ronald Township, injuring three and killing two.

A group of five bicyclists were stuck while cycling southbound on Stage Road by an SUV that was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle.

The impact caused critical injuries to all the bicyclists, and emergency responders were called to the scene. One bicyclists was pronounced dead at the scene and another bicyclist died from his injuries after being flown to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

Two other bicyclists were transported to Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the fifth was transported to Spectrum Butterworth. All three survivors are dealing with severe injuries.

The bicyclists were participating in the Make a Wish Bicycle Tour, a three-day endurance ride covering most of the state of Michigan.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclists was evaluated and arrested for two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. They are lodged at the Ionia County Jail.

The driver’s name will not be released pending formal charges and arraignment. The bicyclist’s names are also not being named at this time.

This is currently under investigation.