An SUV ended up in an office building on Cedar Street, near Holt Road. (WLNS)

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — An SUV has crashed through the window of an Edward Jones financial office building on North Cedar Street in Delhi Township, near the intersection with Holt Road.

According to witnesses, the car drove into the building at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A tow truck arrived soon after to remove the vehicle.

More details on the crash are not yet available. 6 News will provide updates as the story develops.