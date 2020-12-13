SUV crashes into Michigan nursing home, injuring woman, 93

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Authorities say an SUV has crashed through the wall of a western Michigan nursing home, injuring a 93-year-old woman inside her room.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the woman resident was knocked to the floor of Georgetown & Cambridge Manors when a Ford Edge crashed into her room at the Grandville nursing home around 10 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Grand Rapids Press reports deputies believe a mechanical failure caused the SUV driven by a 23-year-old to back through the nursing home’s parking lot in a circle before striking the building.