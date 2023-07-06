MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you looking for an energetic, active, sweet and snuggly companion?

Meet Honey Lavender, a 1-year-old pit bull who came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after being found as a stray. “She is the happiest most lovable girl around!” said the folks at ICACS.

“She’s still young and has lots of energy, but loves to snuggle in close for cuddles too,” they added. “She’d make a great fit for anyone looking for a fun, sweet and active companion.”

Honey Lavender is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To find out more about her, call 517-676-8370 or visit here.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason, Mich.