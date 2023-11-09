LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eddie Munster is eager and snorting for a playmate, and he’s looking for a loving home where he can relax and share his big, happy personality.

His friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter described him as “a gentle, chunky pittie who is about the sweetest land hippo you could ever ask for.” Eddie’s owners decided they could no longer provide him with adequate care.

Eddie’s playful snorts will warm anyone’s heart, and he’d make a great companion for anyone who can give him plenty of playtime and maybe help him lose a few pounds.

Eddie Munster is 3 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored his adoption fee, so it’s free to take Eddie Munster home with you to play.

To find out more about Eddie, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.