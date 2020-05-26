Swim schools thinking of alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic

Swimming is a very popular activity during the summer. However this year pools and swim schools will look very different, that is if they even open.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled classes and countless other events and as the summer months draw near swimming is also affected.

Members of the Delphinus swim club in Lansing missed out on their state meet this spring after preparing for months.

Bill Copland is the owner and coach of the team and says he is working on a plan to reopen safely, “we do have pretty good guidance from USA swimming and from the American swimming coach association on terms of how to reopen safely.”

Its not just that swim school on hold, Goldfish Swim School in Okemos had to put the cover on its pool as well.

That didn’t stop manager Jenn Smith from making sure her students are still practicing at home. “It’s a YouTube called goldfish at home and it allows kids to practice their skills at the comfort of their own home, whether its on the couch or floor doing kickers or dry land strengthening things like that.”