Sylvan Learning Centers partner with small business owners

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Small Business Association of Michigan is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers to provide additional learning support to children of small business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both business and school look a lot different during these unique times and that’s why we wanted to provide parents extra support options for their kids,” said SBAM President Brian Calley. “We hope that the additional support and tutoring Sylvan Learning is offering to SBAM members at a discounted rate will make these challenging times a little bit easier.”

The new partnership offers SBAM members discounts on direct school support and tutoring options, which can include in-person support on virtual school days, educational coaches to keep kids on track and in-person or online tutoring for homework. Sylvan Learning is one of the nation’s leading providers of supplemental education. They have more than 20 locations in Michigan, plus additional satellite locations and virtual options across the state.

“Sylvan Learning Centers is ready to work with SBAM members to provide support to employees and families during this critical time,” said Rick Rusthoven, CEO of Sylvan Learning Centers of West Michigan. “School Support at Sylvan will give parents in the workforce peace of mind that their children are receiving the quality education they deserve.”

Since the pandemic began, SBAM has been working to help navigate the very complex and fluid issues that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Support has included resources for getting back to work, sourcing personal protective equipment, information on loan and funding options and more.

Information on the partnership and how members can sign up is available at sbam.org/sylvan.