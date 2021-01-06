Syria pushes back on allegations of chemical weapons

Member state flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UNITED NATIONS (WLNS) – Syria and its ally Russia clashed with other nations, including the United States, at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council today over Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons in 2017.

Investigators have blamed three chemical weapons attacks in that year on the Syrian government, which denies those accusations.

Syria is also one of 193 nations that is part of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). That watchdog group is not part of the UN, but the two organizations work together closely.

Today’s debate foreshadows the OPCW meeting in April, when it will discuss a French-drafted measure, backed by 46 countries including the U.S., to suspend Syria’s rights and privileges in the organization.