Syringe found in Miracle Whip originated in factory, police say

Columbia Twp, Mich., — A syringe found in a jar of Miracle Whip purchased in Brooklyn did not have a needle and a foreign substance in it, police state.

On Sept. 16, a Columbia Township woman bought a jar of Miracle Whip at the Dollar General Store located at 300 S. Main Street. She went to the police station at 6:15 p.m. that day to report the syringe in the jar.

The woman told police that after buying the jar, she took off the packaging and put the jar in the fridge, according to Columbia Township Police Chief David Elwell.

Her husband took the jar out of the fridge, stuck a butter knife in it and felt something hard.

The couple examined the jar and discovered the syringe inside.

Kraft Heinz Corporation did an internal investigation and determined the syringe ended up in the jar because of accidental oversight during the quality control, Elwell said.

The syringe in the jar is an isolated incident and there was no malicious intent, Elwell said.

Dollar General removed all jars of Miracle Whip from its shelves following the syringe discovery.

The FBI conducted an investigation and will not conduct a further criminal investigation.

This story was adapted from our media partners at MLIVE.com, they have the full story here.