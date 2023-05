SUV that was hit in the crash on Washington and Edgewood.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman was taken away by an ambulance following a crash on the south side of Lansing tonight.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Ave and Edgewood Blvd near I-96.

Witnesses tell 6 News she making a left turn when her silver Buick SUV was t-boned by a black GMC.

The woman’s car was flipped onto its side. She was taken away by ambulance. Police say the driver of the GMC left on their own.