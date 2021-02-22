Taco Bell introducing new chicken ‘sandwich taco’

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco from Taco Bell (Courtesy: Taco Bell).

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell is bringing a chicken “sandwich taco” to its menu later this year.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be tested in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina starting March 11, with a nationwide rollout coming at an unnamed date later this year.

Taco Bell’s sandwich features white meat crispy chicken, marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and seasoned with “bold Mexican spices.” It’s then rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.

The new menu item is part of what some are calling the “chicken sandwich wars.“

Chains such as KFC, Wendy’s, McDonalds and Shake Shack have all announced new chicken sandwiches recently.

The fast food chain is offering the sandwich in regular and spicy iterations.

According to a Taco Bell press release, more crispy chicken “innovations” will arrive later this year, though the fast food restaurant didn’t provide further details.

Taco Bell’s previous forays into crispy chicken include its Crispy Chicken Chickstar (2015), Naked Chicken Chips (2017) and the Naked Chicken Chalupa (2017).