DOWNEY, CA (WLNS) – Taco Bell is partnering with recycling company TerraCycle to give its packets a second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.

Officials say, more than eight billion sauce packets are used every year throughout the country.

While details are scarce, Taco Bell says that it will run the pilot recycling program later this year.

Experts believe that approximately 710 million metric tons of plastic will pollute the environment by 2040 if action isn’t taken.