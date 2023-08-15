LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Taco Tuesday, and Taco Bell announced it is offering millions of dollars in free tacos to celebrate the freeing of the trademark on “Taco Tuesday.”

After Taco John’s “courageously decided to abandon its Taco Tuesday trademark registration,” Taco Bell said it is offering upcoming deals that have something for all taco lovers.

Taco Bell is offering a free seasoned Beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5, no purchase required.

The deal is good for one taco per person, per day, and is available during open hours, while supplies last, at participating locations.