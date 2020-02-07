Take a look at Jackson’s newest public art display

LANSING, Mich. — (WLNS):

If you’re in Jackson and see some larger-than-average birds, then chances are, you’ve stumbled upon a new family of crane sculptures.

The newest art additions have been put on display in the Ella Sharp Park roundabout in collaboration with the City of Jackson Public Arts Commission.

The artist, Rusty Rochefort, created the two adult cranes standing 15 feet and 13 feet tall.

“This is the biggest art piece I’ve ever created. I’m honored to be able to do something like this for the community. I’m also happy to be included in the other great artists who have put up fantastic sculptures all over town,” Rochefort said.

Over the past year, two other sculptures were installed in the city at the eastern gateway to Downtown Jackson and at the center of the Kibby Road roundabout. A formal unveiling event for the Ella Sharp Park roundabout art piece is planned for later this spring.