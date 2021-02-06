Take extra precautions if you live near or plan on going out on the ice

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– As temperatures in Michigan continue to rise and fall, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone of the importance of ice safety.

In the past two weeks, at least 6 snowmobilers have been rescued from open water or broken ice around the state, with one person drowning after strong windes created a pressure crack in the Lake Michigan ice near the upper peninsula.

People are strongly encouraged to stay off any ice until consecutive freezing temperatures exist for an extended period of time.

Ice covered with snow should always be considered unsafe. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, snow acts as an insulating blanket and slows freezing process, which means Ice under snow is thin and weak. A recent snowfall can melt existing ice.

If you do attempt to go on the ice, officials say it’s vital to pay attention to its characteristics and follow these suggestions:

Do not leave childrenn unattended near any body of water, frozen or otherwise and make sure you talk to you kids about ice safety.

Any time you are out alone on or near any body of water, frozen or otherwise, make sure someone knows where you are going and when to expect your return.

Always carry a cell phone with you or other means to contact emergency personnel of a water emergency. Carrying a whistle attached to exterior clothing is also recommended.

Contact 911 and emergency personnel at the first sign of a water emergency. Even before first rescue attempts are made.

Bring and wear a PFD (Personal Floatation Device) anytime you are out on the water or ice.

If you live near a body of water, make sure safety equipment is available and visible. Ladders, rope, tree branches, etc. can be used to aid a victim that has fallen through the ice.

Do not attempt to save a person or pet without a plan.

Keep pets on a leash when out walking pets near water sources.

Officials want to remind everyone that no ice is ever 100% safe and you should always use caution when you’re on a frozen body of water. If you have any doubt of the stability of the ice– stay off it.

More safety tips including information on how to test how thick the ice is or what to do if you break through can be found here.