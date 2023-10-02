LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fall is officially here and judging by the growing spread of red, yellow, and orange leaves, Michigan’s trees have gotten the memo.

If you’re excited to take a scenic autumn drive on the back roads of Michigan but aren’t sure where to go, there’s a perfect guide for you.

The County Road Association of Michigan released its annual list of local roads great for viewing beautiful fall colors on trees. The group says the peak viewing time is now until Oct. 23.

“This list of ‘Don’t Miss’ fall color drives reflects the best suggestions from over 30 county road agencies who know the best color spots in their area,” said Denise Donohue, CEO of the County Road Association .

If you drive one of the routes and wind up finding some amazing scenery, you can share it on the County Road Association’s Facebook and other social media pages. Just make sure you include details like the nearby intersection, the county and the closest city or village in your post, and hashtag it #MiBackroads!

When you’re ready to hit the road, you can view the full County Road Association’s list here