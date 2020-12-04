Taking a look at two of the covid-19 vaccines

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–In the coming weeks, two coronavirus vaccines will go before the FDA for emergency use authorization review. The two ready for approval are from Pfizer and from Moderna.

Both vaccines are a new type called m-rna. They contain genetic information, which instructs cells to produce harmless coronavirus proteins, to trigger an immune response.

Dr. Barry Bloom, Former Dean at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says that while the science is unprecedented and quicker than ever, the clinical trials are as rigorous and as detailed as they were for measles and polio, and diphtheria.

Both trials enrolled tens of thousands of people, and both makers have reported the vaccines were well-tolerated. Dr. Bloom says he understands the public questioning the vaccines, and that’s good to do. But with testing on such a large group, he says the evidence supports vaccination.

He says there are no serious side effects, at least during the period of the trial, and you have 95 percent protection against disease that’s killing people, filling up hospitals, and paralyzing the healthcare system in this country.

There are some unknowns however, including whether the vaccines can prevent transmission, and how long will protection last