Tanger outlets will reduce hours due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Tanger Outlets will begin modifying business hours at U.S. centers including Howell, Mich., effective immediately.

The decision was made to protect the health of Tanger’s associates, vendors, customers, the public and communities in which Tanger operates.

The modified business hours will be: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It should be noted that individual retailer store hours may vary. The company is advising customers to contact specific brands or check their websites prior to visiting.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., is based in Greensboro, North Carolina and operates 39 shopping centers.