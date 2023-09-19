LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police say the situation is under control after a truck carrying sulfuric acid overturned on the northbound lanes of US-23

They say it happened on Tuesday morning near the 9200 block of Runyan Lake Road in Tyrone Township which is south of Fenton.

First responders say that the acid is contained, and they have called in specialized hazmat teams who can transfer the acid to safe containers before the truck is removed. This process will be happening throughout the day.

Authorities are asking anyone traveling in the area to avoid the cleanup site at Runyan Lake Road so that this work can get done as quickly as possible.

They are also asking anyone living within 2,000 feet of the accident to close their doors and windows, and keep their pets inside just in case.