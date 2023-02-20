LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A tattoo shop’s one-day fundraiser event for victims of the MSU shooting was so popular that it’s being extended through the week.

On Sunday, Ink Therapy in Lansing was offering Michigan State themed tattoos, with 50% of the money raised going directly toward the families of the victims of the tragic shooting.

Ink Therapy got so many people in for a tattoo, employees were working until 5 a.m. on Monday. The shop raised more than $12,000 in a single day.

Now, Ink Therapy is extending the fundraiser until Saturday.

“It’s awesome. I think we really need it through this time too, so it’s really great to see everyone come together,” said Jenna Johnson, a freshman at MSU.