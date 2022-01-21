Tax season begins on Monday and the IRS says you should know a few things

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) The Internal Revenue Service, better known as the IRS will begin processing 2021 tax filings on Monday, Jan. 24. and says many Americans will need more than just their W-2 forms to file.

The first additional form is letter 6475. This form will give details on the last “Economic Impact Payment” you may have received, also known as a stimulus payment. Officials say if you were shorted on your payment, the form will tell you, and you can get that money back on your tax return.



The second is letter 6419, it’s about the “Advance Child Tax Credit Payments” that taxpayers may have received. And for those who didn’t get a payment and are entitled to one, you can get it with your return.

Officials with the IRS say there are a few things to know this year when it comes to filing. The biggest is that it wants people to file electronically, as it’s the quickest method with a 21-day turnaround.

But it also wants to remind people that IRS.GOV which offers free tax filing for those who make less than $73k annually and cheaper options for those who make more than $73k annually.

Lastly, officials say always double-check your paperwork, which includes your bank account number if you’re using it to receive your tax return. But most importantly, be aware of scammers.

“Nobody from here is going to threaten you, demand immediate payment and no one is going to tell you to pay in a particular payment method, those are the 3 big red flags to look out for,” said Luis Garcia, a spokesperson for the IRS.

He says most Michiganders will have a simple tax file and a quick return, as long as you follow the simple steps and remember to check your paperwork, in fact, he says 75% of Michiganders can expect a return.

The last day to file your federal income tax return is currently Monday, April 18. 2022. For more details on how to file or general questions, please go to IRS.GOV.