TCI Inc. of Michigan reports office was ransacked

Lansing, Mich. — (WLNS): TCI Inc. of Michigan is reporting that their office on M-50 was ransacked.

The company posted to their Facebook page that it is suffering extensive damage to both the office and the shop.

Additionally, TCI Inc. of Michigan is reporting that its red service pickup struck was stolen.

If you see a red pickup with the TCI logo around please private message the TCI Inc. of Michigan Facebook page.

The company is also reporting that the Crandell Brothers pit on M-50 and the M-50 party store were also robbed.