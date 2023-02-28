EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Troy Forbush made his first public comment two days ago on Facebook, detailing what he underwent following the horrific shooting on MSU’s campus.

Okemos High School band director Mark Stice has known Forbush for many years, acting as his band instructor until Forbush went to MSU to study as a choir director.

They have kept up with each other frequently, up until two weeks ago when he was shot on MSU’s campus.

Forbush, along with four others, was taken to Sparrow Hospital in critical condition.

“To Troy, I’m just so grateful he’s OK,” said Stice. “It was almost disbelief, because you never really imagine that this would happen to somebody that you would know.”

Last week, Forbush was the first victim to be released from the hospital, after spending a week in the ICU.

“He was shot in the chest, he went through three hours of surgery – doing a remarkable job of recovery,” said Mitch Robinson, associate professor of music education at MSU.

This incident has not swayed Forbush’s dream of becoming a teacher. His first public comment, recalling his brush with death, thanked doctors for saving his life.

After undergoing both a shooting hoax at Okemos, and the real thing later at MSU, Stice agrees.

“We can do better, and we must do better. I hope that Troy’s voice will be one that will go out there and will resound and resonate to so many other people to make meaningful change,” Stice said.

Four other MSU students remain hospitalized, according to Sparrow. One is in fair condition, two are in serious but stable condition, and one remains in critical condition.